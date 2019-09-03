City cemetery running out of space

One of the topics discussed during the city’s budget workshop was how much it will cost to maintain the city cemetery.

Staff noted the maintenance costs were about half a million dollars a year which is just to keep the cemetery presentable; however, they are running out of spaces to sell.

The cemetery falls under the Parks & Leisure Department which covers both employee and maintenance costs.

As of now, there are 39 general spaces available and 15 for veterans.

One option is to lease the remaining spaces to the Catholic Cemetery across the street.

According to Councilman George Altgelt, the city currently sells each plot for $1,800 while the Catholic cemetery sells their plots for $18,000.

Altgelt says the decision was to enter into negotiations and go out for request of proposals on anyone who might be interested in taking over the cemetery.

City Council is looking at all options including the possibility of getting additional space or even privatization.