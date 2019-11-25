City discusses adding electronic library to Outlet Shoppes

Imagine the possibility of shopping while those you love are in a safe learning environment all in the same building.

The City of Laredo has already given the thumbs up for staff to get together with the Outlet Shoppes and talk about an electronic library as an effort to help motivate visitors.

"It feels real laid back and comfortable because you are able to watch your kid while you are doing your work over here on the computer," said Adriana Olivares.

Olivares took some time at the Bibliotech in north Laredo to look for job opportunities online.

"A lot of people like to go shopping. Whether it's family, couples, or single parents like in my case."

So when she heard of the idea proposed by councilman Roberto Balli's of having a similar center in the downtown area, she was one of many who got excited.

"The Outlet Shoppes did approach me personally and said that they had rental space for an electronic library."

Councilman for District 6, Marte Martinez, says the computer library could be a boost for shoppers

"It's important to find other ways of getting people into that area, so that they could then start spending those dollars,” said Martinez. “This is thinking outside the box, but I really do think it works at the Outlet Shoppes."

With the future of the city's Bruni Plaza Library uncertain, the timing of the new center could be crucial.

"If the public library in Bruni temporarily closes for whatever reason, then that funding that is used for that public library will be used over here."

Adriana says parents could get some shopping done, while the children learn.

"Big sister gets to be here or big brother, and baby sister over there. Watching movies, videos, cartoons, whatever. "

This may motivate the growth of more people heading to the area.

"It's a plus for shops. I think it would be a great idea for them to have that."

Although the name Bibliotech belongs to Bexar County, the City is using it at no cost. All equipment and services belong and are paid by the City of Laredo.

During the meeting management mentioned the rent would be free.

If you would like more info on the Bibliotech and its services, you can call them at 236-6887.