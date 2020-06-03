City discusses hiring local for Storage Tank Project

City Council votes to move forward with the final design plan for the Lyon Street storage tank project, but before they could reach a vote a discussion was sparked over hiring local people for jobs and what that actually means.

Does the city hire local? That question was brought up as they move forward with a multi-million dollar project.

"Were there not any local contractors that could help with this?" said George Altgelt.

"Councilman, LNV is local," said Riazul Mia.

"Well I beg to differ," Altgelt.

What was a vote on proceeding with design plans and reconnecting residents to an alternative utilities source turned into a question of hiring local businesses or entities.

"They kind of have that whole Dannenbaum, oh we're local we have an office here, but they're not raising their kids here, they're not paying taxes here, they're not a local of my estimation," said Altgelt.

District Seven Councilman George Altgelt says what local means to him is working with firms that are based here in Laredo.

"I don't think a firm who is home based in Corpus or wherever, and then occasionally pollinates in our garden whenever they can get work."

Chiming in was District Six Councilman Doctor Marte Martinez who posed the question, "What do we consider local going forward?"

"We keep saying that we want to inject money into the local economy, but what does that mean?" said Doctor Martinez. "Going forward it's very important to recognize that we did in several meetings specified that we wanted to use local contractors, engineers, sub-contractors, that's an incredibly important thing for us going forward."

Assistant City Attorney Riazul Mia explains how local is incorporated into projects.

"Any time we have a contract, mostly, a lot of those contractors that use the local sub of course some of the specialize contracts," said Riazul Mia. "The fixing of the tank...There is nobody locally that can do those kinds of jobs."

Since the project was already awarded to LNV in 2019, it's a little too late to change the firm, but Altgelt asks that they talk about defining a local hire in the next City Council meeting.

City Council also revised the contract amount with LNV to more than $905,000.