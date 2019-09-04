City discusses the possibility of relocating Crime Stoppers headquarters

An organization that serves as a medium between the public and local law enforcement is getting some assistance from the city to help with their day to day operations.

On Tuesday, City Council discussed the possibility of entering into an agreement with Crime Stoppers to have their headquarters moved to a police substation on Springfield.

The Laredo Crime Stoppers has been serving as the eyes and ears of the community since 1981 and has helped offer incentives to those who provide tips that lead to arrests.

As of now, they are located on the one thousand block of Garfield Street.

No word on when this move would take place.

If you ever have information to any type of criminal activity going on in your area, Crime Stoppers encourages you to call 727-TIPS.