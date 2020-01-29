City discussing parking lot for commercial vehicles

It is a reality we face every time we commute around the city: tractor trailers going about their way transporting the goods that drive our local and national economy.

As one of the country's top inland ports for trade, we can see them everywhere, sometimes even in areas where they may not be welcomed by those living nearby.

Although the possible project is still at the very early stages, a commercial truck parking would be one way to make sure trailers are out of residential areas.

"Trade moves Laredo. It is one of the biggest ports, and obviously the whole world comes through here."

Dominic Korrodi says the idea of a commercial truck parking lot would not just benefit truckers, but it would also help neighborhoods.

"It's a good idea because local commercial drivers and out of town truckers could park their trucks there knowing they'd be safe."

Councilman for District 7, George Altgelt, says the City could provide economic incentives like tax abatements to private companies that would manage or operate the proposed parking lot.

"A safe adequately priced secure facility where people can leave their commercial vehicles overnight and not have to worry about them being vandalized or stolen."

The councilman says the lot could be equipped with restrooms and a place to eat while drivers park tractor trailers with their engines off.

"But that also provides the air conditioning ductwork- so that we don't have all these trucks just idling and spewing emissions into the air that District 7 citizens have to breathe."

Algelt says the project would curb the amount of trailers seen in residential areas.

"Neighbors start calling because the streets get torn up, or because their kids are forced onto the streets."

And adds that the parking lot has been needed for quite some time.

"We are at the point now where the port is so big that the fact that we don't have parking, we should all be wondering when it is going to happen."

Korrodi says the project could also help move trade more efficiently.

"It would help if truckers had the facility available in that they wouldn't have to drive all the way to Mile Marker 13."

Although a location has not been spoken about yet, councilman Altgelt says it would be convenient to have it near I-35.

No price tag has been mentioned as of yet, but we should have more details when this discussion comes back in the near future.

City staff will bring back a presentation to City Council about the considered project within 3 months.