Former City Manager hired to now lead Rio Bravo

A former head at direction of the City of Laredo has now been hired to lead another city in Webb County.

Jesus Olivares, who held the position of City Manager for Laredo from 2015 until his resignation in 2017, has now been hired by the City of Rio Bravo as City Administrator.

The decision took place during a January 6th City Council meeting.

Rio Bravo Mayor pro tempore, Julio Cavazos, has released a statement in regards to the appointment which reads in part:

"The decision was made by the City Council of Rio Bravo to appoint Mr. Jesus Olivares, who had applied for the position and was previously serving as the City of Rio Bravo Public Works Director."

Cavazos goes on to say,

"...I was really impressed with his resume, his proven expertise in managing all aspects of city management, his great enthusiasm and a personality that will go well with the rapid growth and development of our city."