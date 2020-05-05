City to start checking employees' temperatures

Starting Tuesday the City of Laredo is taking a new safety measure with their employees.

The City will begin to check temperatures as employees enter the buildings where they work.



This new precaution is being taking out of an abundance of caution and to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.



City Manager Robert Eads reminds us that at the moment the doors of City Hall are closed to the general public, so the only concern lies with the employees.

"So the temperature, there's a gage that it has to be around 98.6, once it gets too close to a hundred degrees, is obviously where we've got some medical issues we have to tend to," said Eads. "But generally speaking if there's elevated past 99 to the 100 degrees that's when we start to have questions and we notify our employee wellness."

If higher temperatures are found they are reported to their Health Department so they can further investigate.