City evaluates opening public pools

Although the Texas governor has allowed public pools to open their doors across the state, it's a different matter for local pools in the community.

City officials say they are still evaluating how to open public pools.



Some of the issues include disinfecting the showers area or not allowing people to use the showers at all.



They are looking into monitoring the chlorination levels or even have people wear appropriate swim wear.



If the City decides to open their pools, people will mostly get their temperatures checked.



They say they will be working with medical professionals for advice on what to do next.