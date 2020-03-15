City events canceled for the next 30 days

After an emergency City Council meeting on Friday afternoon, officials made the decision to cancel all city-related public events for the next 30 days.

File photo: Kite Festival

The city had a total of 11 events planned between now and April 25th.

This includes the Kite Festival, Senior Games and the Run on the Runway.

City manager Robert Eads and Fire Chief Steve Landin authorized the plan.

Starting on Saturday, March 14th, the city will close all public libraries, recreation centers, and senior centers for the next ten days.

Any activities and events that were also scheduled with the library or rec centers have also been canceled.

Public parks are not closed. Parks and recreation director JJ Gomez says they are going to have a crew power wash the equipment just as a precaution.

The $150,000 financial support to carry out the plan will come from the general fund reserves. Robert Eads says this is just a precaution to ensure the safety of our community members.

Late fees for water accounts have been waived for the next 30 days.

The court will remain open; however, the use of online services is encouraged.