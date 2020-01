The City of Laredo Parks and Leisure Department is getting the community rolling with a couple of events.

This time it was the first bike ride of the year.

City officials say they are building more bike trails and will create other similar events so families can go out and enjoy the great outdoors.

You don't have to wait too long for the next family bike ride, the city will be hosting one at North Central Park this coming weekend at 10 a.m.