City health department helping residents live a healthier lifestyle

The City of Laredo Health Department’s new program, “Viviendo Mejor” is looking to help residents live a healthier lifestyle.

The program brings together both men and women over a period of seven weeks for healthy seminars and classes that educate participants on disease self-management such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity.

Experts say people living with these medical conditions can live long and happy lives; however, there needs to be dedication and discipline in attending each class to learn.

Healthy living coordinator Oda Garcia says every week nutritionists teach how diabetes impacts major organs and the importance of going to the doctor to control your medical condition.

Food labels are another subject taught in the program along with tai chi, and Zumba to incorporate physical activity into their daily routine.

Those interested in taking part in the program are encouraged to follow the City of Laredo Health Department on Facebook to learn when sign up for the next session will take place.

For more information, you can call 791-4994.