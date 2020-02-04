City invites community to plan the future of your neighborhood!

The City of Laredo Planning Department is kicking off a series of citywide public meetings focused on updating Laredo’s land development code.

In order to make this a success, the department is asking for the community’s input and they are doing it in a fun and creative manner.

Over the next eight weeks every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the city will be hosting a planning night where they will be asking for the public’s input about its transportation plans.

In order to drive people to the meetings, organizers have decided to provide plenty of entertainment and activities for those who attend as well as free food.

The first one will be for District One and it will take place on February 5th from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the El Eden Recreation Center.

The one for District Two will be on February 12th at the same time at the Hayne’s Health & Wellness Center.

District Three will have their meeting on Wednesday, February 19th at the Slaughter Park basketball court.

District Four’s meeting will take place on February 26th, at the Benavides Recreation Center.

District Five will take place on Wednesday, March 4th at the Joe Guerra Library.

District Six will be on March 11th at North Central Park.

District Seven will take place on March 18th at the Fasken Community Center and District Eight will be on March 25th at Martin High School.