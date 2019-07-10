City inviting artists to be a part of mural project

The City of Laredo is inviting local artists to be a part of an upcoming project that seeks to beautify Laredo.

City officials are asking talented artists to submit applicants for its mural project at the Martha C. Narvaez City Hall Apartments located at the 800 block of Convent Avenue.

The purpose of this project is to display a work of art that symbolizes community pride.

Officials ask that the mural proposal must not exceed the $10,000 spending cap and must be a historically matching concept.

For those looking to get involved in the project, you can submit your proposals to the City Secretary’s Office at City Hall no later than Friday, August 2nd.

For more information, you can call Maria G. Soliz at (956) 795-2500, ext. 2501 for the proposal package.