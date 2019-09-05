City inviting community to clean up Chacon Creek

The City of Laredo is inviting the public to spend their Saturday giving back to the community by cleaning up a local creek.

This Saturday, the city’s environmental services department along with the Rio Grande International Study Center are inviting the community to make one of Laredo’s biggest trails safer to use.

Organizers say in the past volunteers have been great at showing up and cleaning other parts of the city, so County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez says he’s hoping to surpass 250 volunteers as they organize one of the biggest cleanup drives.

Gonzalez says he is asking for roughly 300 volunteers minimal.

Those in school looking for community service hours can come out and take advantage of the opportunity.

The clean-up will take place this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Anyone interested in taking part in the event can register online or meet up at one of the three designated points on the Chacon Creek Bike Trail starting at 7:30 a.m.