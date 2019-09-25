City inviting community to concert in the park

The City of Laredo Parks and Leisure Department is inviting the community to enjoy some good jams at a local park.

The city is hosting a Concert at the Park event which will take place this Saturday at North Central Park.

Councilman Dr. Marte Martinez says the event is going to be BYOB, but they want people to drink responsibly. The city has also decided to increase police presence at the park during the event.

The festivities will get underway at 7 p.m. at North Central Park.

There will be live music by Bajo Sliencio and Voo Doo Vibe.

Parkgoers are encouraged to bring law chairs, and blanks.

Best of all it’s free of charge.