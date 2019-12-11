City inviting residents to Christmas celebration at Independence Hills Park

The City of Laredo is inviting the community to a holly jolly Christmas celebration in south Laredo.

Councilman Rudy Gonzalez along with Councilmen Vidal Rodriguez and Mercurio Martinez will be hosting a Christmas in the Park & Tree Lighting event for kids at Independence Hills Park.

The event will feature plenty of festive activities form Christmas Carols, arts & crafts, train rides on the Polar Express and a surprise visit from Papa Claus himself.

The fun gets underway on December 12th at 5 p.m. and will go all the way until 9 p.m.

For more information, you can call 729-4600.