City launches COVID tracking survey for residents to fill

A tool commonly used during flu season is now being used to track COVID-19 in the community.

Officials have released a survey that households are encouraged to fill out.



It's one of the methods they're using to identify how many more cases of COVID-19 are in the community.

Since tests are limited, officials must look to other methods like surveying to get a better understanding of the virus' effect on city and county residents.



Over the weekend the City opened up the COVID tracking surveillance survey that asks questions like whether or not you've been exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or if they are feeling symptoms related to the virus.

"Up to almost 900 persons have responded to the survey," said Doctor Hector Gonzalez. "Only 40 at this time have been exposed to a positive COVID and out of that only 25 had symptoms. So the majority of the persons that have answered have been asymptomatic."

According to Doctor Hector Gonzalez, the method which is referred to as "syndromic surveillance" is used when other virus or diseases spring up.

"That's what we normally do each year, especially for several diseases but especially for flu. We have different clinics, doctors, schools that report to us flu-like so we can get a snapshot of when flu arrives in our community."

This is just another indicator of who in the community has symptoms or not.

Doctor Gonzalez says a good cross section of responses have come from the city, county, colonias, and even Nuevo Laredo.

You're asked to fill the survey out once a week so they can keep track of new and current information.

One survey per household will be included in the data.