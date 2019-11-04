City leaders discuss Rio Vega project with BP officials

Mayor Pete Saenz and other city leaders met with Border Patrol officials to continue their discussions on the Rio Vega project.

With the City not backing the building of a border wall, they continue to present their idea of creating more green spaces, recreational areas, and commercial development as an option for Washington officials to consider in place of a wall.

However, it seems that the federal government has different ideas in mind. According to Mayor Saenz, they say there is a high priority for 25 miles of wall along the area.

In the meantime, Border Patrol has been requesting access to property from landowners along the river to evaluate assessments for potential wall additions.