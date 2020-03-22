City limiting El Metro transit services for essential use

The City of Laredo is limiting transit services for essential use.

As they continue to take measures to create social distancing, they have limited capacity on El Metro.

Currently, only 10 passengers are allowed per bus route.

And for El Lift, the limited capacity is two passengers at a time.

City manager Robert Eads says the people who truly need to use the bus services are those who need to purchase their groceries, medicines, and visit the doctor.

The city is urging the public to only use the El Metro services if it is truly necessary.

Everyone is encouraged to plan accordingly and to seek alternative means of transportation.