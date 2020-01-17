City looking for volunteers to beautify Father McNaboe Park

The City of Laredo is asking the community to help beautify another city park during an upcoming event.

On Friday, District Seven council member George Altgelt will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. at Father McNaboe Park to announce the details on the tree planting and clean up event.

Last year, the city held similar events at North Central and Bartlett Park.

This is a yearly tradition that seeks to bring awareness to the importance of city parks.

The actual event will take place on Saturday, February 8th at 201 Zebu Court.