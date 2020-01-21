City looking for volunteers to help plant trees at Father McNaboe Park

Despite the rain in our forecast, the City of Laredo is inviting the community to another tree-planting ceremony happening in the near future.

The City of Laredo Parks and Leisure Department is inviting you to join them as they add a little more green to the scenery at Father McNaboe Park.

The tree-planting ceremony will take place on February 8th at the park.

Doors will open at 7:30 for registration and the actual planting will start at 9 a.m.

Councilmen Altgelt explains this will be the city's first-ever citrus grove.

The first 100 people to sign up for the tree planting event will win a free Star Wars baby Yoda t-shirt that celebrates the event.