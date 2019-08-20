City looking to adopt lactation policy for working mothers

The City of Laredo is working to comply with laws involving mothers who are lactating.

In light of National Breastfeeding Month, councilmember and mother Nelly Vielma is pushing to make life easier for working moms who need to pump or breastfeed during work hours.

Vielma’s experience as a working mother is what led her to champion what she considers a necessity which is designating an area for mothers who need to express milk. Vielma feels like the working women in Laredo deserve this.

Vielma believes that employees should have a meaningful opportunity to provide this lactation center so that it’s a more hygienic environment as opposed to the bathroom.

The Texas code that councilwoman Vielma is asking the city to adopt was set back in 2015.

The city has followed through with accommodating mother’s needs; however, they are hoping to take it a step further by providing a safe and appropriate space for nursing.

Melina Bermudez director of human resources says they are looking to provide a better workplace where lactating mothers will be able to express milk in privacy.

It’s a step Vielma hopes will lead other business entities to change and follow throughout the city.

Councilwoman Vielma hopes that more employers are able to provide a place where they can have this so that it’s not in a public restaurant and it will be sanitary for the mother and her baby.