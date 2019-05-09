City looking to convert Southern Hotel building into housing

The Community Development Department for the City of Laredo is looking to expand housing in the downtown area.

If the project were to come to fruition, the Southern Hotel downtown, which is currently vacant, would be converted into apartments.

The Laredo Housing Finance Corporation met to discuss plans to convert the former hotel into mixed rental income housing.

If this were to move forward, the apartments could be available for low-income occupants and other apartments could be available at market value.

Right now the building is vacant and is only being used for commercial space on the first floor.

The director of Laredo Community Development Arturo Garcia says they are still in the initial stages of the project.

Garcia says there’s a lot of movement and need for downtown housing, so they are hoping to get a feasibility study up and running within the next year or so.

The Housing Finance Corporation is the same entity that worked to rehabilitate the Hamilton.

During the meeting the members did move forward with the project.

The next step would be for them to speak with the city manager who will then bring it to City Council.