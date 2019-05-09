City looking to demolish unsafe houses

Several homes that are deemed unsafe to the community could soon face demolition.

The Building and Standards Commission will discuss several homes in the city that are not in safe conditions for the community.

These are properties that may be abandoned or just not checked regularly.

This usually happens after a neighbor or owner of a property reaches out to the city reporting suspicious activity happening inside or next to the home.

There are approximately seven addresses that have undergone an inspection and the commission will decide on what steps to take.

Just because they are on the list, does not mean they are going to be demolished right away.

The owners of the property could still take action to bring the home back to a safer condition.

The demolition can cost anywhere between $6,000 to $25,000.