City looking to provide students with free WiFi

The City of Laredo and local school districts are collaborating on a WiFi grid that will provide internet access to students city-wide.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, District Six Councilman Doctor Marte Martinez proposed the idea that would include UISD, LISD, and any other entity wanting to take part.

Martinez says because we are still unsure about the pandemic's future, we need to prepare for the possibility of at-home schooling.

Since many families are below the poverty level, internet isn't very easy to come by.

The districts and city want to make sure that they provide this important necessity to the public.

During the meeting it was said that all three entities will share the cost and work.

Libraries, schools, and rec centers where WiFi hotspots will be has already been identified.

The item was passed by City Council.