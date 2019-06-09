City manager ad-hoc committee chooses management company

The City of Laredo is inching closer to finding the next city manager.

As you may recall, the seat has been vacant since January 22nd, when Horacio de Leon stunned everyone during a City Council meeting after announcing his immediate retirement.

Recently, the city manager search ad hoc committee had the task of choosing between three companies from California, Georgia, or Texas.

The committee ultimately recommending Slavin Management Consultants out of Georgia, for a contract of about $24,000 plus travel expenses.

The next step is for the City of Laredo to decide whether to award the contract during their upcoming city council meeting.