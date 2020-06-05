City manager's office launches new Facebook page

The City of Laredo has created a new social media platform specifically for its City Manager’s Office.

The Facebook page is an effort to showcase key projects and services as well as provide information immediately.

This comes after the recent appointments of both assistant city managers, which signals a time for innovation and creative thinking.

Officials say the city has various projects and initiatives that the city overtakes that aren’t always visible to the public.

This page is one step forward in providing the community with transparency.

The public can expect to see content on the Facebook page that provides a more in-depth look at how the city of Laredo is working for its residents.