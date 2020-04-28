City mandates adjusting to state governor's orders

The City of Laredo and Webb County are trying to figure out how to move forward with the governor's new order.

It's only been 24 hours since Governor Greg Abbott announced the first phase of reopening Texas.



A lot of his new mandates undo what the city and county have in place, leaving residents wondering how to proceed.

During Tuesday's media briefing, officials says they are working on figuring out how to align their mandates with the states'.

"From my standpoint and management as well, I can say that obviously we will follow all of the letter of the word stated in the governor's order," said Mayor Pete Saenz.

"The way I got the governor's orders was very loud and clear and he's leaving the responsibility up to us the people," said Judge Tano Tijerina.

What we know for a fact is that covering your nose and mouth is no longer a requirement, only a recommendation.

However, the Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino shares the medical perspective on the change.

"I do want to emphasize that even though face coverings are not mandated or required, they're highly and medically advisable."

On Friday, businesses like restaurants, retails stores and movie theaters can re-open at a 25 percent capacity.

"The governors also left it up to the individual businesses whether they want to open or not. As private entities, I highly recommend that you follow the CDC guidelines to stop this spread of the virus as we know very little about it and do not have a vaccine."

Laredo Fire Department Chief and Emergency Coordinator Steve Landin says they will use resources like code enforcement, health department, fire and police to enforce this.



Laredo City Manager Robert Eads says their emergency order hasn't changed until City Council votes otherwise.

"Technically speaking from our standpoint, we have our stay at home order till May 30th, and so for us we continue forward. What we have is new additional essential or classified essential allowances by the governor and so what we've done is added these as new parts to what we're doing."

City officials says that local parks will open, but it must only be four individuals in a group if they're doing activities like volleyball, and they also must keep with social distancing.



Golf courses will also open up alongside parks on Friday, May 1st.

What is still enforceable as of now is the curfew and the mandate that does not allow children into grocery stores.

City Council will be meeting on Monday to realign their guidelines.