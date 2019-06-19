City names James Kirby Snideman as new planning director

A new addition to the City of Laredo’s Planning and Zoning Department met with members of Kiwanis Club on Tuesday.

James Kirby Snideman

James Kirby Snideman recently started as the city's planning director.

During the meeting, he took some time to speak with our cameras about the vision of the department he's heading.

Snideman came all the way from Houston to visit the Gateway City.

Snideman says many residents have spoken out about some of the changes they would like to see in the city. Right now they are in the process of implementing a plan to make those changes a reality and that is what he is here to do.

He says he's ready for the Laredo experience including the heat, for which he says southeast Texas prepared him.