City of Encinal mourns the loss of Sergeant gone too soon

The City of Encinal mourns the loss of one of their own, who’s sudden passing has the community in shock.

Sergeant Oscar Silva Jr. passed away at the age of 35 on Saturday, November 2. He was respected and loved by everyone in the community and was highly decorated for his service to Encinal, having been awarded the Merit Award for bravery in the line of duty, going over and beyond the call of duty. Silva was also the Assistant Chief for El Cenizo.

City of Encinal Police Chief Roy Vallejo issued the following statement; on behalf of the Mayor, city council, city manager and city staff:

“We’re hurt, we’re sad, you can’t prepare for what we’re experiencing emotionally. Our hearts are hurting today, and he will be greatly missed. We offer our deep condolences to the family of Sergeant Silva, who has served several law enforcement agencies throughout the years since December 19, 2008. He served the City of Encinal as a Police Officer since February 2, 2015. There is no incident more traumatic to a law enforcement officer than the serious injury or death that may occur to one of their own. We ask that you please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers and that you give them the privacy they deserve.”

A rosary will be recited on Thursday, November 7 at 7:00 p.m. at Gámez & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Furthermore, a funeral service liturgy will be held on Friday, November 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

A committal service will follow to the City of Laredo Cemetery from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Cremation will be held at a later date.