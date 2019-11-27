City of Laredo Solid Waste Services Office closed for holidays

As the holiday weekend approaches, here are some changes you need to know about.

The City of Laredo Solid Waste Services Office will be closed Thursday and Friday:

- There will be no recycle pick up on both of those days.

- The landfill will be closed on Thursday.

- It re-opens on Friday and Saturday for their regular hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

- Finally, the recycling drop off site located at 2200 McPherson will be closed Thursday and Friday.

They will re-open Saturday, regular hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.