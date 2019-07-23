City of Laredo allowing residents to have a garage sale without permit

If you have been looking to get rid of some of your clutter with a garage sale, you are in luck.

For one weekend only, the City of Laredo has decided to allow residents to sell items from their homes for free without a permit or penalty fee of any kind.

The city says it’s all part of National Garage Sale Day which takes place on August 10, but residents can take part in the initiative from the 9th to the 11th of August.

Normally, the city charges about $15 for a permit, so that residents will be able to set up shop in front of their homes.

If homeowners are selling without a permit it usually results in a fine of up to $500.