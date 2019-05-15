City of Laredo announces details for this year's half-marathon

The City of Laredo is inviting the community to lace up your running shoes and hit the streets during an upcoming half marathon.

City officials announced the details for the Streets of Laredo Half Marathon 5K & Team Relay.

The event will take place downtown on Sunday, May 26th at seven in the morning.

Pre-registration will cost $40 and onsite registration will be $50. High school students will be able to register for $25.

Onsite registration will be from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

The first 100 people to register will get a free shirt.

This is the first half marathon organized by the City of Laredo.

