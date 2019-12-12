City of Laredo announces paisano rest stop

The City of Laredo and Nuevo Laredo officials are gearing up for the thousands of travelers that will be crossing in and out of the country this holiday season.

For over 20 years, the city has worked with several entities to provide paisanos with a rest stop to help facilitate citizens on their travels.

The rest stop will be in operation for 44 hours at mile marker 13 on the southbound lane of I-35 and will allow travelers the chance to the consulate with Mexican authorities about immigration and or visitor permits as well as other questions they may have.

Officials will offer snacks and tourism information to help with their travels.

In 2018, the rest stop saw more than 2,000 travelers.

For more information, you can contact the Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau at 800-361-3360.