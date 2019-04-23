City of Laredo announces start of Parking Fee Amnesty Program

Local drivers are being given the opportunity to settle some outstanding parking fees, so they can stay on the roads.

City Council recently approved its first Parking Fee Amnesty Program.

It gives people the chance to pay half of what they owe when it comes to existing tickets, late fees or remaining payment plans.

The program will run for the next two weeks and last until May 3rd.

The Parking Enforcement Office at 912 Matamoros Street will be open this Saturday from nine in the morning until one in the afternoon.

If you're unable to make it in person, you can call them at 794-1780.