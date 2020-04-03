Laredo Municipal Court announces virtual court proceedings

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the City of Laredo Municipal Court is encouraging the public to participate through virtual court proceedings using Zoom.

Previously, Judge Jesus “Chuy” Dominguez had ordered all non-essential court settings between March 16th to April 2nd to be rescheduled for future dates.

Cases were rescheduled and all parties were noticed with new court dates.

Starting on Monday, April 6th, the Laredo Municipal Court will be conducting virtual court proceedings.

All you have to do is log on to the Laredo Municipal Court Website

Participation will require a device with video and audio capabilities.

Those who do not have internet or the proper tools to access the program are being asked to contact the municipal court at 956-794-1680.