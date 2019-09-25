City discusses changes to Charter

The City of Laredo is attempting to clear things up by defining “an act or behavior that violates the standards of the community,” which does not have a clear definition under state law.

The legal term is called “moral turpitude,” but the City Charter is having trouble defining it in terms of the law.

The last time the topic of moral turpitude was relevant was an issue involving a council member who was entangled in a civil lawsuit over a social media post made about a competing candidate.

Because of this, when City Council is faced with the issue involving an elected official facing a wrong doing of this degree, it’s a struggle to take action.

With the help of the Charter Revision Commission, the City Council is attempting to agree on a clear definition of it.

It's the commission's job to provide a recommendation to city council on a definition they unanimously agree on.

What they ultimately decided on was that moral turpitude be defined as a crime involving any offense ranging from aggravated assault, theft, or even official misconduct.

Under this recommendation, if an elected official is convicted of any of these crimes, then they would have to forfeit their position in office.

The charter revision commission will take their recommendations to city council for approval, and once they're approved it will be presented to voters for final approval.