City of Laredo celebrates founder Captain Tomas Sanchez

The City of Laredo celebrated the 265th anniversary of the founding of San Augustine de Laredo, by Captain Tomas Sanchez, back on May 15th of 1755

It was a bi-national celebration with both Mayor Pete Saenz, and Nuevo Laredo Mayor, Enrique Cuellar on hand.

On Saturday, a morning ceremony was organized by the city and the Juan Francisco Farias Veterans Museum Association.

Present, were various veterans associations, historical presentations, and performances put forth.

The ceremony was held at the footsteps of San Augustine Plaza where a family reunion with descendants of Tomás Sánchez took place.

The ceremony was capped off by the unveiling of a founder statue Marquette by local sculptor Armando Hinojosa