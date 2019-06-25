City of Laredo closer to finding Economic Development Director

The City of Laredo is inching its way closer to getting a new director that will help with economic development.

On Monday, the Economic Development Advisory Committee met with an interim co-city manager to give recommendations for an economic development director.

The city position has been vacant for many years, but now the committee has narrowed down the search to three applicants.

Committee chairman John Villarreal says the new position will play a huge role in the city's future.

Villarreal says the city has never had an economic development department.

The person in charge will be working with some of the other entities throughout Laredo and hopefully bring a greater economic development to the city.

A committee member says the final three applicants are from the Rio Grande Valley.