City of Laredo collecting hazardous wastes

The City of Laredo is looking to help residents dispose of any hazardous wastes that may be sitting around your house.

Many often times, we will purchase items for cleaning or painting; however, they can be hazardous to children.

In an effort to keep the community safe, city officials have decided to hold an event where they will collect these materials.

Officials will be collecting motor oil, anti-freeze, herbicides, outside lawn chemicals, or anything that may be flammable.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 4th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the old El Metro Park and Ride located on Hillside.

The event is free and open to the public.

