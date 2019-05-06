City of Laredo collects hazardous materials

Officials with the City of Laredo collected hazardous waste materials from the community over the weekend.

People from all over town stopped by the old Metro Park and Ride to dispose of their hazardous materials that might be in their household.

Items such as batteries, old appliances, and motor oil were accepted.

The city organizes these types of events so that toxic materials don’t end up in our storm drains or in the wrong hands.

If you would like to dispose of any materials, you can head out to the city landfill Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

