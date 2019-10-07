City of Laredo continues to distribute packs of water

The City of Laredo says they will continue to distribute bottles of water to residents affected by the recent water boil advisory.

Last week, the city started distributing packs of bottled water to districts affected by the advisory.

The city says they will be providing water at the same locations on Monday at 5 p.m. while supplies last.

The districts affected are one, two, three, four, and small portions of Districts five and eight.

The distribution centers are:

• District 1 – Independence Hills Regional Park located at 1102 N. Merida Dr., Laredo, Texas 78046

• District 2 – Sophie Christen McKendrick Francisco Ochoa and Fernando A. Salinas (MOS) Branch Library located at 1920 Palo Blanco St., Laredo, Texas 78046

• Districts 3 & 4 (and smaller affected portions of Districts 5 & 8) – City of Laredo Health Department (rear parking lot) located at the 500 block of E. Stewart St. corner with Maryland Ave.

For more information, or if you are not sure what district you belong to, you can call 311.