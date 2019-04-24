City of Laredo discusses qualities for next city manager

A discussion regarding the qualities and preferences of the next city manager took place on Tuesday evening.

The City of Laredo City Manager Search Ad-Hoc Committee met at City Hall, and considered different things they would like to see from the next person to manage the city.

Among several motions, some included for the candidates to show knowledge and experience in sustainable growth development, for them to be certified in economic development, and for candidates to submit a financial statement and disclosure of any business ties to Laredo.

For now, the motions are preferences, but not required.