City of Laredo explains COVID-19 test results data

The City of Laredo is clearing the air regarding the local data for COVID-19 testing and results.

The health department is working with health care providers to test the local population for COVID-19; however, priority is given to those with symptoms, those who may have been exposed as determined by contact tracing and at-risk populations.

The data that the city releases daily regarding testing is not indicative of the general population.

A projection that was discussed during Sunday’s media briefing was that of a possible projection based on the available data the city has from a small number of test results, which is made up of mostly sick and exposed contacts and not the general population.

It is not possible to determine at this time how many people may get COVID-19 in Laredo.

The city goes on to say that people can carry and transmit the virus without ever showing any physical symptoms or getting sick.

A more important question is what we can do to flatten the curve and actually stop this disease from spreading.

The city asks everyone to do their part and adhere to the health guidelines provided by our medical professionals.