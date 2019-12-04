City of Laredo hosting Christmas decoration contest for District V

As you get ready to deck the halls, the City of Laredo wants to give a little incentive to those who go all out for the holidays!

Councilmember Nelly Vielma and the City of Laredo are looking to organize a Christmas home decorating contest for residents who live in District V.

Homes will be judged based off of lights, decorations, and originality.

First, second and third place winners will receive gift cards and gift baskets.

If you are looking to take part in the contest, applications can be picked up at the Hillside Recreation Center located at 320 Wyoming or Online at the City of Laredo website.

All applications must be turned in by Friday, December 13th before 9 p.m.

Winners will be announced on Friday, December 20th.

For more information you can call 956-729-4600 or 795-3045.

Good luck to the contestants and have a holly jolly Christmas!