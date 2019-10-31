City of Laredo hosting Halloween events

You can’t celebrate Halloween without parties, and haunted houses.

The Parks and Leisure Department is hosting a whole slew of events all throughout the City of Laredo.

One of the first events will be a Halloween Jamaica at the Cigarroa Recreation Center.

And another event will be the Trunk or Treat festival at the Fasken Community Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thrill seekers will get a chance to enter a haunted house if they dare at the Fasken Center.

All of the events are free and open to the public.