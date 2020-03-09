City of Laredo hosting Spring Break Camp

With Spring Break just a week away, many parents might be thinking of what to do with those kiddos!

The City of Laredo along with the Parks and Leisure Department will be hosting a Spring Break Camp.

Much like a traditional summer camp, kids will be able to take part in various activities such as sports, games, kayak safety, and learn how to pitch a tent.

The camp will take place all spring Break long from March 16th to the 20th.

The cost is $25 per child.

For more information on the camp you can call the Hillside rec center at 956-795-3045.