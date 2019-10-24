City of Laredo hosting more concerts in the park

The City of Laredo is inviting the community to come out yet again to enjoy another free concert in the park.

Last month city officials held a free concert at North Central Park where residents were able to bring their lawn chairs and adult beverages and enjoy some tunes under the stars.

Since the event was such a hit, the city has decided to put together another concert at a different location.

This time around the concert will take place at Independence Hills Park on Saturday, October 26th at 7 p.m.

Music lovers will be able to get a chance to dance the night away, enjoy some good food, folks and fun.

Best of all it's free and open to the public.

Organizers say they are looking to continue these free events on a monthly basis.