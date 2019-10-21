City of Laredo hosting multiple Halloween events

The City of Laredo is inviting the community to some spooky events just in time for Halloween!

With Halloween just 10 days away, the city is getting ready for the tricks and the treats.

Although Halloween only comes once a year, the City has decided to host several activities to get you started on the fun!

This Thursday, Councilmember Rudy Gonzalez Jr is inviting thrill seekers to a haunted house located at 4735 Lomba Vista from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The entrance is free and open to those looking to get spooked!

That's not all that is going on, the Max Mandel Golf Course is hosting several different activities this Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

These are just a couple of events that are going on throughout the week leading up to Halloween.

For more information, you can visit the city's website.