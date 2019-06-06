City of Laredo implements concertina wire ordinance

A new ordinance is removing any responsibility from the City of Laredo should anyone be hurt by concertina wire along the riverbanks.

Earlier this week, the City of Laredo approved the final reading of the new rule that releases the city from any liability should any incident occur by the wiring installed by the federal government.

The agreement also calls for a specific time frame for Homeland Security agencies to give prior notice of installation but also before the removal of the wiring after it is no longer needed.

City attorney Kristina Laurel Hale says this ordinance is in the event of an emergency or threat they would be granted access as long as they give a notice and status.

The city attorney adds this precautionary method is convenient for the federal and municipal government, as there would be better coordination.